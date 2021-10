The Cardinals are beating the 49ers after 30 minutes of play in Arizona, but they lost an offensive starter just before the end of the first half. Tight end Maxx Williams was carted off after suffering an apparent knee injury when he was tackled by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley hit him at the end of a 14-yard gain. There’s been no update from the team about his condition, but the injury looked like a serious one so it will be a surprise if he’s back anytime soon.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO