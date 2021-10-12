New condos approved in Gold Canyon

FLORENCE — A new 35-unit condominium community in Gold Canyon received rezoning and other approvals from the Pinal County Board of Supervisors Wednesday. The Gardens at Gold Canyon, including a clubhouse and pool, will be located in a narrow 5.2-acre parcel along the south side of Kings Ranch Road between Eagle Pass and Alameda roads. There will be two rows of condos with a road through the middle and handicap-accessible sidewalks on both sides, Pinal County Senior Planner Gilbert Olgin told the board.