MI Man Finds Rare Buffalo Bill Poster From the 1800s in Manistee

If you absolutely hate raking leaves all Fall, the Michigan DNR wants you to know that you shouldn't be doing all that raking anyway. Nobody likes to have a yard full of leaves, but the hassle of raking them all up is even worse. Normally we all just bite the bullet and spend a day raking, bagging, and dragging leaves out of the yard (only to have it filled with leaves again a week later.) The Michigan DNR has come out with some advice on what to do with those leaves, and guess what . . . none of it involves raking!

6 DAYS AGO