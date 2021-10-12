What's Really Going On With Kyle Richards And Erika Jayne?

Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has been a whirlwind. Viewers already knew about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's divorce, and soon after their divorce announcement, their legal troubles came to light. Girardi had been accused of embezzling funds from his clients; the families of plane-crash victims, per Insider. All of this unfolded while the cameras were rolling, and fans were arguably eager to see how the "Pretty Mess" author would handle it all on-screen. The other cast members seemed to have the same questions as the fans — how much did Erika know?