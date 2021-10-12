Punkin Water advisory board making plans
Advisory board members for the Punkin Water Association hope to take advantage of Lafayette County’s CARES Act funding to help improve the water system. Glynn Ingram, retired technology executive and representative of the PWA’s advisory board, told association board members on Monday the board is actively working to help the association make better informed decisions. The advisory board members include a banker, a geologist and PWA Vice President Tom Lincoln and an engineer.www.oxfordeagle.com
