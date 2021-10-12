CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THG Shares Plunge After Investor Presentation

LONDON (Reuters) -Softbank-backed online retailer THG lost over a third of its value on Tuesday after it held a presentation for investors that had been intended to reassure the market it could reverse a recent share price slide. The stock fell suddenly in late afternoon and closed down 34.75% at...

US News and World Report

THG Founder Moulding Foregoes Pledge of Shares Under Loan Facility

LONDON (Reuters) -Online beauty products retailer and tech group THG has received a notification from founder Matthew Moulding and his wife Jodie that they are foregoing a pledge of some of their shares in the firm as collateral for a loan facility. As of Oct. 19, no shares legally or...
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Plunged Today

A Scottish investment firm reported a large position in the stock. The company is providing support services regarding COVID-19 testing in Texas. While the market's enthusiasm for synthetic biology specialist, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), was undeniable yesterday, investors seem less interested today despite the company announcing some interesting news. The stock soared more than 20% yesterday; however, it gave back some of those gains in today's session.
MarketWatch

AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
International Business Times

Evergrande Shares Plunge On Market Return As Deal Falls Through

Shares in Chinese property giant Evergrande plunged on Thursday after resuming trading in Hong Kong, with the failure of a unit sale deal deepening fears the indebted company will collapse. Evergrande suspended trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a "major transaction" as it struggled with some $300 billion...
investing.com

Top Stocks to Focus Upon for October 19

Investing.com -- With gains recorded for most Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices are expected to open at their ongoing paced-up momentum on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX was trading at 18,565.50, up by 0.42% as of 8:18 am on Tuesday, an indicator that the Indian benchmark indices are all set to open on a positive note on the second trading day of the week.
MarketWatch

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises 2.4% as largest bitcoin fund says it has formally kicked off plan to convert into an ETF

Grayscale Investments said on Tuesday that it has formally applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund that is pegged directly to the world's No. 1 digital asset rather than focus on creating a futures-linked ETF. The announcement comes as The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on Tuesday under the ticker "BITO" on the New York Stock Exchange as a futures-linked ETF, which is being hailed as a major milestone in crypto. GBTC's aim to convert its trust, would allow the largest bitcoin product to retain its dominance...
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
newschain

THG founder Moulding gives up golden share in governance overhaul

THG founder Matthew Moulding has confirmed plans to give up his “golden share” after the online retail giant’s shares plunged amid fierce scrutiny over its corporate governance. The company, which was previously called The Hut Group, currently has a dual-class share structure which allows the founder and chief executive to...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Close Lower as China Economy Slows; THG Shares Jump 20%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Monday as investors reacted to slowing economic growth in China and soaring oil prices fueled elevated inflation concerns. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 0.5%, with autos stocks dropping 1.9% to lead losses. All sectors and major bourses closed the session in negative territory.
US News and World Report

THG's Moulding Gives up 'Golden Share' After Stock Tumbles

LONDON (Reuters) -THG, a British online retailer and tech group backed by SoftBank, said on Monday it would give up its founder's "golden share" and seek a premium listing after its shares plummeted last week. THG was rocked by a 35% share price collapse after an underwhelming investor presentation, forcing...
BUSINESS
The Independent

High energy prices send FTSE 100 falling

London’s top index slipped on Monday, giving back some of the heavy gains it made last week, as markets worried about rising energy prices.The index closed at 7203.83 points, 30.2 down on Friday’s close, a drop of 0.4%.“It’s been a lacklustre start to the week, as the optimism of last week has given way to concerns that rising energy prices could well translate into weaker growth, as well as the risk of some possible policy tightening by central banks to help anchor future inflation expectations,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.Travel companies such as IAG the owner of British...
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Tech, Consumer Stocks Carry Nasdaq Higher

Wall Street kicked off a fresh week of trading with mixed results amid a couple of worrisome economic indicators, but also some optimism about upcoming earnings reports. U.S. industrial production declined by 1.3% month-over-month in September – its largest such swoon since February. Also weighing on stocks early was China, which reported disappointing third-quarter GDP growth of 4.9% year-over-year, easily shy of estimates for 5.2%.
