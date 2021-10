Tom Holland Teases the End of a Trilogy in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Everything that has a beginning must end, sooner or later, and the same goes for the new Spider-Man live-action run. It appears that the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the last installment in the current storyline. At least, that’s what the British actor is teasing in his recent interviews. Holland took over the character in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before leading in the Peter Parker-solo movie, Homecoming. He then reprised the role in the Far From Home (also appearing in Infinity War and Endgame).

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO