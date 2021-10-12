'The Voice' Contestant Chavon Rodgers Says He Didn't Intentionally Snub Ariana Grande's Hug
Ariana Grande had an emotional night on Monday, as The Voice kicked off the season 21 Battle Rounds -- but did she also get snubbed by one of her own teammates?. Following the impressive battle between Chavon Rodgers and David Vogel, who performed a rocking collaboration on Fall Out Boy's "Sugar, We're Goin Down," Ari was faced with the difficult choice. "This is so unimaginably hard for me," she said of picking which of her singers got to continue on to the Knockout Rounds. "I love and care about you both and you're both so talented."www.etonline.com
