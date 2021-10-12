Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The School District of Palm Beach County has voted to make Mike Burke the District’s permanent Superintendent. Board members will vote on his official contract at their October 20 meeting. Before joining the District, Burke was a Budget Analyst for Broward County Public Schools and has been with the School District of Palm Beach County since 1998, most recently as its Chief Financial Officer. Congratulations Mike! We look forward to our continued partnership in providing the best education to our children in Palm Beach County.