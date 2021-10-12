Walter Edward Sosnowski

June 28, 1932 ~ October 6, 2021 (age 89) Walter E. Sosnowski, 89 passed away peacefully Wednesday evening Oct 6, with his family by his side. Walter was born June 28, 1932, in Wilmington Delaware, a son of Walter and Genevieve Balcerski Sosnowski. He was a 1950 graduate of Salesianum High School in Wilmington, and a 1954 graduate of Villanova University receiving a degree in accounting. Walter moved his family to the area to take an administrative position at General Motors Lordstown Plant and started his own accounting practice Sosnowski and Associates. A great sports fan, Walter enjoyed all sports, and especially enjoyed watching basketball. He was a member of St. Charles Church and inducted into the Army in 1955 and was honorably discharged a year later. Walter was a great storyteller and could spend hours sharing them with others. His wife the former Frances Grabowski, whom he married January 30, 1954, passed away August 19, 2012.