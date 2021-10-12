CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Why would you want to retain AB de Villiers if he is not scoring runs” – Brian Lara feels RCB must release ABD ahead of IPL 2022

By Sachin Arora
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer West Indies skipper Brian Lara has named his three picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to retain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 mega auction. According to him, the Bangalore-based franchise must keep hold of the trio of Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Surprisingly, he missed out on two of the greatest players in the history of RCB – AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal.

