“Why would you want to retain AB de Villiers if he is not scoring runs” – Brian Lara feels RCB must release ABD ahead of IPL 2022

England were outgunned by India as they stepped up their T20 World Cup preparations with a six-wicket warm-up defeat in Dubai.Five weeks since the abrupt cancellation of the Old Trafford Test due to Covid concerns in the touring camp, the two teams were sharing a field once again at the ICC Cricket Academy Oval and it was India who came out on top.England posted 188 for five after being sent in to bat, Jonny Bairstow top-scoring with 49 and Moeen Ali smashing 43 not out in just 20 balls.Victory for @BCCI in our #T20WorldCup warm-up 🏏Up next, @BLACKCAPS 🇳🇿#EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/MeVAz4AJeC—...

