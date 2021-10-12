How I take the stress out of hitting welcome bonus spending targets

Keep or Cancel the American Express Aspire Card? Why We Decided to Cancel. The time has come to say goodbye to a loved one. The card I once called hands down the most valuable premium card on the market is no longer in our wallet(s). I closed mine at the beginning of the pandemic, as did Benjy, and my wife just closed hers. We tried for a retention offer on her account but there was nothing available. I wasn’t really expecting one after what she got last year, but it was my last hope of holding onto the card. Whether to keep or cancel the American Express Aspire card isn’t a question I thought I would ever ask myself, but it was time to let it go for a few different reasons.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 5 HOURS AGO