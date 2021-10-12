The Lithuanian Immigrant Who Launched the First Women’s College Basketball Game

You're going to need more than just your ticket to get into Cameron Indoor Stadium this year. Duke Athletics announced that to watch men's and women's basketball games inside Cameron Indoor Stadium this year, either proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of tipoff is required. Without either at the door, attendees will have the option to buy a rapid test and if the result to that is negative, they will be allowed to enter.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO