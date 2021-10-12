The Lithuanian Immigrant Who Launched the First Women’s College Basketball Game
Women's sports were widely condemned in the 1890s. Modern Olympics Games founder Baron Pierre de Coubertin called the activities "indecent," and even bicycle riding by women was decried as "vicious" by The Atlantic, a prestigious magazine. But the norms of the era didn't deter a Massachusetts college physical education director named Senda Berenson from organizing the first women's college basketball game in spring 1893.www.history.com
