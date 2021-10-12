New Greater Lansing Food Bank warehouse provides space to double the impact

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., nearly 60 Jackson associates are volunteering at Greater Lansing Food Bank’s new warehouse.

Volunteers will be packing 2,400 weekend food backpacks for students in need.

The new warehouse has enough space for twice as many volunteers. This allows them to increase their reach and overall impact in the community with food distribution.

The new warehouse is located at the Jackson Volunteer Center, 5600 Food Ct, Bath Township, MI, 48808.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank apprecietes those that volunteer and help feed the community and those who otherwise might struggle to put a meal on the table.

Food insecurity is something they take very seriously and it’s their mission to address it while providing the means to help.

Opportunities to volunteer are online: https://greaterlansingfoodbank.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/ .

