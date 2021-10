Editor’s Note: The following information was provided by the UW-W College of Arts and Communication, Department of Music. The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater announces that the Gala Benefit Concert by the Department of Music will return to a live audience in Young Auditorium. The largest fundraiser of the year for the department, all proceeds benefit the Music Scholarship Fund. The Gala will take place on Saturday, December 4 @ 7:30 pm in Young Auditorium with socially distanced seating. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. In addition to tickets, the Department is raising scholarship funds for students through the Berres Brothers Coffee Fundraiser on behalf of the Delta Omicron student organization. Orders are due by November 12th through the online order form located here: https://uwwhitewater.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_02IZEJoYiZAvYkC.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO