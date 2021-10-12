Two Larimer County most wanted people arrested
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that two of the county’s most wanted people have been arrested. Jason Darin Baker was named most wanted Oct. 1. Baker, 25, was wanted on a felony warrant alleging vehicular eluding causing injury, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury and driving with fictitious plates.www.reporterherald.com
