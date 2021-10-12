CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

Two Larimer County most wanted people arrested

By Austin Fleskes
ReporterHerald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that two of the county’s most wanted people have been arrested. Jason Darin Baker was named most wanted Oct. 1. Baker, 25, was wanted on a felony warrant alleging vehicular eluding causing injury, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury and driving with fictitious plates.

www.reporterherald.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Larimer County, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Oklahoma State
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Wanted#The Sheriff S Office#Lcso
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy