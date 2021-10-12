CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

USGA, R&A make local rule to cap pros' driver length at 46 inches

By Golf Channel
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf’s governing bodies announced a new local rule Tuesday that will reduce the maximum length of driver shafts from 48 to 46 inches. The rule, which goes into effect Jan. 1, will allow the various tours the option to implement a local rule (MLR G-10) that will cap driver length at 46 inches.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Text Message

Tiger Woods was unable to take part in this year’s Ryder Cup competition, as the legendary golfer continues to rehab from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident in Southern California earlier this year. However, the longtime American star managed to keep in touch with this year’s United States team.
GOLF
SkySports

Phil Mickelson hits out at 'stupid' new rule introduced to give option on limited driver length

Phil Mickelson has called a new 46-inch restriction on driver club length as 'stupid', while Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa have questioned the decision. Top-level golf tournaments will be given the option of imposing a 46-inch limit on club length - excluding the putter - from next year to try and restrict increases in driving distance, under a new local ruling introduced by the R&A and USGA.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Governing Bodies Crack Down On Distance As Driver Shaft Lengths Limited

Golf’s governing bodies, the R&A and the USGA, have announced a new restriction on driver shaft lengths aimed to stop the increased hitting lengths in professional golf. From 1st January, a new Model Local Rule will be in place where organisers of professional or elite amateur tournaments can limit the maximum club shaft length, excluding putters, to 46 inches.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R A#Usga
thehighlandsun.com

Golf’s ruling bodies announce new driver rule for tours

The length of Phil Mickelson’s driver that he used in winning the PGA Championship will not be allowed in major competitions and Bryson DeChambeau can only use a 48-inch driver when he is competing in Long Drive Association events. Key points:. The driver limit will come into affect for major...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

USGA, R&A announce rule change to reduce MAXIMUM club length to 46 inches

This news was coming for a while and no doubt Phil Mickelson will have a considerable amount to say in the coming days. In a joint announcement, the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) and the R&A have said a new Model Local Rule will be made available starting in January 2022.
GOLF
The Guardian

Golf introduces club length rule to ‘Bryson-proof’ courses

Golf’s ruling bodies have moved to “Bryson-proof” tournaments by announcing the potential to limit driver length to 46 inches from 1 January. Bryson DeChambeau’s ferocious hitting distances have been a theme of recent times and the Californian experimented with a 48in driver this year. The R&A and USGA, who jointly...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Golf tournaments allowed to cap club length under new rules

Top-level golf tournaments will be given the option of imposing a 46-inch limit on club length in an attempt to restrict driving distances — a move that could curb players such as big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau. The 2020 US Open winner, known for his prodigious distances off the tee, has previously...
GOLF
Golf.com

USGA, R&A: Maximum allowable club length to be shortened under new local rule

Tournament organizers will have the option to limit club length to 46 inches, under a new local rule that the USGA and R&A announced Tuesday will go into effect on Jan. 1. The rules modification — the current maximum allowable club length is 48 inches — will not affect most golfers but is an effort by the governing bodies to keep driving distances in check at the elite levels of the game.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

“Extremely Disappointing” – Mickelson Reacts To Driver Length Rule Change

Golf’s governing bodies yesterday announced that a new local rule will come into force next year where professional and elite amateur competition organisers can limit the maximum driver shaft length to 46 inches, down from 48. Having previously described the proposal as “pathetic”, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, who has...
GOLF
Golf Digest

How tour pros make these 5 difficult shots look so easy

Tour players make golf look easy, but even the most difficult shots will challenge them. Some shots will make any player sweat. We asked top South Carolina instructor Jonathan Yarwood to pull from his 20 years of experience working with tour students to give you tips to help you execute five of the most stressful shots in golf.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Telegraph

'This is pathetic' – Phil Mickelson hits out as golf limits length of drivers

Golf’s governing bodies have dismissed the outspoken criticisms of Phil Mickelson and confirmed that drivers measuring more than 46 inches will essentially be banned in professional competition. The R&A and US Golf Association announced the proposal for a new local rule in February as they sought to limit the likes...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Golf’s ruling bodies take next step in limiting driver length

Regarding Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson and their lust for 48-inch drivers, golf’s ruling bodies have only one thing to say: Not so fast. Technically, Tuesday’s announcement that the USGA and the R&A will reduce the maximum shaft length from 48 inches to 46 inches counts as a suggestion. It’s what’s called a Model Local Rule, which is generally designed to give tournament organizers or presumably any tour the right to implement a rule limiting driver length. But a spokespeople from the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour confirmed its tours would implement the local rule in 2022, with the PGA Tour confirming Jan. 1, 2022 as the first date of enforcement. The USGA’s Thomas Pagel, senior managing director of governance, said the new limit will apply to all 14 USGA championships, also beginning in 2022.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Golf’s Perfect Imperfections: USGA drops the bomb on 46-inch drivers

PGA Tour and LPGA Tour falling in line with this announcement by January 1, 2022. Only ten short weeks left for the long drivers. Golf’s Perfect Imperfections: Our take on the Professional Long Drive Championship and the new Foresight GC3. By. From watching bombs from the best athletes in the...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy