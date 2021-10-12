LEGO to Remove Gender Labels From Its Upcoming Toys

One new Spawn comic has been delayed due to paper shortages brought on by the pandemic Todd McFarlane himself took to Twitter to explain the situation to fans. Gunslinger #1 was supposed to release today, but it looks like October 27th will now serve as the big premiere for the book. McFarland told his followers that the supply chain difficulties that are still in place around the world have led to this development. Ironically, it's not something with the actual content of these issues at all but rather the cover pages and the kind of stock they use. Comics shops sell all of the different variants in a pack together. But, with the paper shortages, they have access to some full issues, but not all of the covers have been printed yet.

COMICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO