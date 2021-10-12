LEGO to Remove Gender Labels From Its Upcoming Toys
Days after California announced that certain retailers will be required to remove gender-specific signage from toy aisles, Lego announced that they will take the initiative to remove gendered labeling from its products. This is the latest in a series of moves from toy retailers to be less beholden to traditional gender roles. This includes a highly-publicized decision last year to rebrand the Mr. Potato Head product line without the "Mister," and a 2019 move by Mattel to make a more gender-neutral line of dolls. Lego based their decision on the findings of a survey they commissioned on learning, play, and attitudes about gender.comicbook.com
