LEGO to Remove Gender Labels From Its Upcoming Toys

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Days after California announced that certain retailers will be required to remove gender-specific signage from toy aisles, Lego announced that they will take the initiative to remove gendered labeling from its products. This is the latest in a series of moves from toy retailers to be less beholden to traditional gender roles. This includes a highly-publicized decision last year to rebrand the Mr. Potato Head product line without the "Mister," and a 2019 move by Mattel to make a more gender-neutral line of dolls. Lego based their decision on the findings of a survey they commissioned on learning, play, and attitudes about gender.

comicbook.com

designboom.com

LEGO vows to free its toys and marketing from all gender bias and harmful stereotypes

New research from the lego group and geena davis institute. from 2021, LEGO plans to work closely with the geena davis institute on gender in media and UNICEF to ensure its toys and marketing are‘accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes’. the danish toymaker will no longer market its products based on gender, removing phrases like ‘for girls’ or ‘for boys.’ the announcement comes after a new research it commissioned that reveals that girls today feel increasingly confident to engage in all types of play and creative activities, but remain held back by society’s ingrained stereotypes as they grow older. the study was carried out by the geena davis institute in recognition of the UN’s ‘international day of the girl’ (october 11) and to mark the launch of ‘ready for girls’, a new LEGO campaign to celebrate girls who rebuild the story of old-fashioned gender norms through creative problem solving.
