Willy Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Sings In New Set Video

Willy Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet is rolling through the streets in a brand new set photo from the film. The Internet had a bit of a meltdown when the first images of the actor in the iconic costume surfaced on social media. He looked about standard for Wonka, a new version of the popular film being produced by Netflix. In this latest set video from ARTSARTSARTS, fans will get a taste of how the actor's vocal chops are going. If this initial peek is any indication, he's more than up for the task. Still, there are going to be a lot of fans of the older adaptations, and even fans of the Johnny Depp reboot, that will take issue with the younger actor in this origin story. However, Warner Bros. and Netflix are betting big on an established IP and a critical darling in the run-up to this new film.