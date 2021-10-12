CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Willy Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Sings In New Set Video

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilly Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet is rolling through the streets in a brand new set photo from the film. The Internet had a bit of a meltdown when the first images of the actor in the iconic costume surfaced on social media. He looked about standard for Wonka, a new version of the popular film being produced by Netflix. In this latest set video from ARTSARTSARTS, fans will get a taste of how the actor's vocal chops are going. If this initial peek is any indication, he's more than up for the task. Still, there are going to be a lot of fans of the older adaptations, and even fans of the Johnny Depp reboot, that will take issue with the younger actor in this origin story. However, Warner Bros. and Netflix are betting big on an established IP and a critical darling in the run-up to this new film.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
Variety

First Look at Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith in Machine Uprising Feature ‘Mother/Android’

Hulu has released a first look for their sci-fi movie “Mother/Android,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith. The new film, which debuts Friday, Dec. 17, marks the feature directorial debut of “Project Power” and “The Batman” screenwriter Mattson Tomlin. Set in the near future, Moretz stars in the film as Georgia, who is days away from the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Sam (Smith). “Mother/Android” follows the couple through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. They must face “No Man’s Land” – a stronghold of the android...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’ Set for AFI Fest World Premiere

Round up the chorus, Sing 2 will be making music at AFI Fest. The Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures sequel has just been added to the Los Angeles festival’s lineup and is scheduled to have its world premiere on Nov. 14 at TCL Chinese Theatre. The animated film features the voice talents of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. The story follows Buster Moon (McConaughey) and a cast of performers as they prepare to launch a dazzling stage show in the glamorous entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City. In doing so, they attempt to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star — played by global music icon nominee Bono — to join the festivities. Sing 2, which features more than 40 contemporary and classic songs, hits theaters Dec. 22. It was written and directed by Garth Jennings and produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri alongside Janet Healy and Paul Ashdown with music by Joby Talbot. AFI Fest runs Nov. 10-14, opening with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM! and closing with Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Will Smith-starrer King Richard. The full lineup can be found here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thee#Artsartsarts#Ip
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets Clowned For 'Twerking' In New Video Snippet

It seems like Bobby Shmurda‘s buzz is threatening to fizzle out as the wait for new music continues. On Monday (October 18), Bobby took to his Instagram to tease his second single since returning home from prison — tentatively titled “Trapping Is a Sport” — and many fans aren’t feeling it.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Seen Kissing, Twerking In Viral Clip

It was just yesterday (October 18) when reports began to fly that Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr were an item, but the gossip was quickly shut down. The Family Matters icon was previously said to have been dating Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei Hart, and while fans believed that romance was still brewing, new reports claim that McCrary had linked with the trans reality television star.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Ludacris Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud Is a ‘Delicate Situation’

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy