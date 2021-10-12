Government slaughters pack of wolf pups adopted by Idaho school
The US Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Service Branch has killed eight pups from a wolf pack that high school students in Idaho have been tracking for 18 years. Conservationists at Timberline High School in Boise, Idaho, learned about the killing of the Timberline wolf pack pups after they obtained a wolf “mortality list” from the State’s Department of Fish and Game, reported The Washington Post. The school adopted the wolf pack in 2003.www.independent.co.uk
