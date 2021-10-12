CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi backs ending congressional control over debt limit

By Susan Ferrechio
 8 days ago

H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday signaled support for giving the Treasury Department unilateral authority to raise the debt limit and ending the requirement for congressional approval.

“I do think it has merit,” the California Democrat told reporters.

Congress has regularly struggled to find enough votes to raise the debt ceiling over the past two decades due to partisan disagreements. Debt ceiling standoffs have in some instances pushed the nation to the brink of economically damaging “fiscal cliffs.”

Democrats were forced to accept a short-term debt limit extension this month after Republicans refused to provide the 10 votes needed in the Senate to give the Treasury Department additional borrowing authority, citing an effort by Democrats to jam through a massive social welfare spending package.

SHORT DEADLINE AND PARTY INFIGHTING THREATEN BIDEN AGENDA

House lawmakers will reconvene today to pass the short-term extension, which provides the Treasury Department borrowing authority only until Dec. 3.

Pelosi on Tuesday pitched a bill authored by House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Democrat, that would give the treasury secretary the power to raise the debt limit without Congress.

Congress could then overrule the decision, but it would require 60 votes in the Senate, a threshold that would almost always require bipartisan support.

“That seems to have some appeal to both sides of the aisle because of the consequences to people of not lifting it,” Pelosi said.

So far, the measure sponsored by Yarmuth, the Debt Ceiling Reform Act, has 14 co-sponsors, but all are Democrats.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress earlier this month that it must act to raise the debt ceiling by Oct. 18 to avoid risking a U.S. default on its loans, which could trigger an economic crisis.

Comments / 19

the d.a.
8d ago

Of course she wants no debt limit! She's a demoncrap, they lie and spend money! That's all they do!

Reply(1)
17
c. o'Neal
7d ago

Congress do not support this plan. Constitution gives congress control of financing and budget do not shrug YOUR RESPONSIBILITY.

Reply(2)
4
New York Post

Biden meets with Democrats, little progress on big-spending bill

Democratic members of Congress trooped to the White House Tuesday in the latest effort to hammer out an agreement on a multitrillion-dollar social spending bill they are trying to enact without Republican support. Nine members of the far-left House Progressive Caucus emerged from a nearly two-hour meeting with President Biden,...
HuffingtonPost

House Democrats Consider Killing The Debt Limit

Democrats in the House of Representatives will consider getting rid of the arbitrary limit on how much money the U.S. government can borrow to fund operations. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a letter to fellow lawmakers over the weekend that “the House will explore options to remove the threat that the debt limit poses over the long term, now that Republicans have demonstrated a willingness to weaponize it for partisan purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
accountingtoday.com

3 moderate Dems ask Pelosi to pause global minimum tax work

Three moderate House Democrats are asking Speaker Nancy Pelosi to slow down a piece of President Joe Biden’s tax plan that would change the rules for the minimum levies that U.S. companies pay on their overseas income. The lawmakers are asking House leaders to wait on any change in international...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Manchin presents demands as Democrats face deadline on Biden agenda

​President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked strategy last week over the stalled multitrillion-dollar infrastructure packages — as Sen. Joe Manchin, a crucial vote in getting the legislation passed in the Senate, raised new demands, according to reports. Further complicating the matter as Congress returns to Washington on Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Pramila Jayapal says of reconciliation and infrastructure bills that Democrats "will get it done" - "The Takeout"

Progressive Caucus Chair Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal maintains that child care, Medicare expansion, prescription drug price limits, climate change, immigration, and affordable housing will remain in the slimmed-down social spending bill being negotiated between the White House and congressional Democrats. But she concedes some programs may have to be altered. "Those...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Biden's White House counsel is doubling down on her denial of Donald Trump's privilege claims aimed at shielding Jan. 6 documents.

The latest letter helps establish a paper trail for what could be a serious executive privilege fight. Biden's stance: President Joe Biden's counsel, Dana Remus, on Friday declined to grant executive privilege to shield an initial batch of Trump-era documents sought by congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack. The former president pushed back, asserting broad privilege, and Remus replied in the negative on Wednesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
