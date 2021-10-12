CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Beacon Hill Roll Call

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENS (H 4194) House 156-1, approved a bill that would make changes and put Massachusetts in line with other larger egg-producing states that have put in place standards for hen confinement. In 2016, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly passed Question 3 to prevent cruelty to farm animals. At the time it was the strongest law for farm animals in history but since then leading retailers, producers and other states mandated even stronger standards in the shift to cage-free conditions for hens. Supporters said the bill will ensure the Bay State adapts to the new science unavailable in 2016.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Beacon Hill eyeing tradeoffs on offshore wind

A MAJOR POLICY DEBATE is taking shape on Beacon Hill between those who see offshore wind as the key to meeting the state’s climate change goals, and those who see the industry as needing to do more than that – specifically, spurring significant economic development in the state. The debate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Pekin Daily Times

Federal court throws out Democrats' initial legislative district remap, will consider revisions

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify and correct descriptions of several issues discussed in the federal court ruling. * A three-judge federal court panel from the Northern District of Illinois ruled unconstitutional the initial map passed by the General Assembly in May and signed into law in June. The panel didn’t throw out the amended map that was passed by the legislature in August and signed into law in September.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
CBS Boston

Ted Cruz Introduces Bill To Send Migrants To Cambridge, Martha’s Vineyard And Nantucket

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is introducing legislation that would establish new ports of entry in Democratic strongholds like California and the Northeast, including locations like Cambridge, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, to process illegal border crossings. The Republican senator said Texas border communities are struggling to deal with a “massive influx of illegal immigrants.” “That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Property taxes, dogs, election audit: What passed, failed in Texas’ 3rd special session

Texas lawmakers adjourned their third special session early Tuesday morning, sending bills related to redistricting, COVID-19 relief, dog restraints and transgender athletes to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk, but a vaccine mandate ban and election audit legislation didn’t cross the finish line. Abbott called lawmakers back to Austin three times for...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CBS DFW

Amid Fight Over Redistricting, Texas Legislature’s 3rd Special Session Ends With Passage Of Bipartisan Bills

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid a bitter fight over redistricting, the third special session of the Texas Legislature ended early Tuesday morning, Oct. 19 after lawmakers approved a variety of bills with bipartisan support. Lawmakers voted to increase the homestead exemption on school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. That would save an average homeowner about $175. State Representative Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, who serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus praised the bill, SB 1. “I was glad to see that and this is a priority that Democrats have championed for years, every session, Democratic members of the State House have...
AUSTIN, TX
Wicked Local

Saugus School Committee candidate questionnaire: Arthur Grabowski

Educational background: Attended Boston College, Suffolk University, and United States Army Intelligence School. Describe the skills, education, and/or experiences that you feel uniquely qualify you for a position on the School Committee. I have served on the School Committee for 10 of the last 12 years. I run independently and...
SAUGUS, MA
CBS Boston

Revere Beach Parking Meters Removed

REVERE (CBS) – One by one workers pulled out the parking meter kiosks, just months after the Department of Conservation and Recreation put them in along Revere Beach. The I-Team uncovered what many residents said was an unfair process, claiming the state’s decision to charge for parking during the pandemic lacked transparency and provided little notice to the community which was hit hard by COVID. Anger over DCR’s metered parking program triggered protests and days after our I-Team investigation, DCR agreed to give up some parking spaces for residents. But the outrage and our investigation continued. Just weeks ago, the legislature stepped in and passed a bill that requires DCR to get city or town council approval before charging for parking on state roads. The bill, which Governor Charlie Baker tried and failed to veto, became effective immediately and prevented the state from continuing to charge for parking. The DCR said this was a planned seasonal removal and has nothing to do with the legislation, which DCR says it is continuing to review.
REVERE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Feeney
Person
Barry Finegold
Person
Becca Rausch
Person
Carolyn Dykema
Wicked Local

In special election, Swampscott voters OK $98M elementary school

Swampscott will build a $98 million elementary school on the Stanley Elementary School site at 10 Whitman Road, voters decided in a special election on Tuesday. “Today was a great day for the Big Blue,” Swampscott Public Schools Superintendent Pamela Angleakis told the Swampscott Reporter. “The positive impact of this school-building project will be felt by generations. The opportunity to learn and teach in state-of-the-art facilities is something that our students, teachers and families deserve.”
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Wicked Local

Wrentham administrator reappointed to governor’s advisory panel

WRENTHAM — Town Administrator Kevin Sweet was recently reappointed to a fifth term on the Governor’s Local Government Advisory Commission. The Massachusetts Local Government Advisory Commission (LGAC) analyzes proposed legislation affecting cities and towns, acts as an advocate for the interests of local governments and advises state officials on their needs.
WRENTHAM, MA
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Blended learning’ bill passes committee

A new bill specifying “blended learning” for the 2021-2022 school year has been approved by an Ohio Senate committee. Senate Bill 229 is yet another bill meant to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student success and education, and was favorably passed in Senate Primary & Secondary Education Committee on Tuesday. In the […] The post ‘Blended learning’ bill passes committee appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wicked Local

Plan for PFAS treatment gets nod at Chelmsford Town Meeting

CHELMSFORD -- The town is taking steps toward removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- called PFAS -- at the public works site in North Chelmsford, but the process could take at least a decade. Representatives voted at fall Town Meeting on Oct. 18 to transfer $600,000 from free cash to...
CHELMSFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Democratic Primaries#Voter Registration#House#Beacon Hill Roll Call
Wicked Local

Some big ticket items on Scituate special Town Meeting warrant

Funding for a study to possibly consolidate two elementary schools, a ball field design, as well as the assessment of a former landfill, are just a few of the issues that will be put forward to voters at Scituate special Town Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26. There are 10 articles...
SCITUATE, MA
Wicked Local

Governor appoints Pembroke man trustee to BSU

PEMBROKE – Gov. Charlie Baker has sworn in two new members of the Bridgewater State University Board of Trustees, shortly after appointing them to their positions. Walter Prince, of Pembroke, a partner in the law firm Prince Lobel Tye LLP in Boston, and Francis Giles, of Hull, a photojournalist with extensive experience in Washington, Chicago and Boston, joined the board at its first meeting of the new academic year.
PEMBROKE, MA
Wicked Local

Waltham election: Councillor-At-Large candidates: "What is your leadership style?"

Candidates for Waltham’s Councillor-At-Large positions all have different takes on what makes a good leader. The following responses have been edited for clarity. All candidates were given the same question and asked to keep their answers to 200 words. The News Tribune has asked weekly questions of each candidate to better understand the focus of each campaign.
WALTHAM, MA
Wicked Local

Why state commission is studying journalism news deserts in Bay State

The steady decline in advertising and circulation revenue has utterly hollowed out the United States newspaper industry, leaving behind bald patches of so-called news deserts. “Newspaper revenues declined dramatically between 2008 and 2018. Advertising revenue fell from $37.8 billion in 2008 to $14.3 billion in 2018 – a 62% decline,” wrote Elizabeth Grieco for the Pew Research Center. “Circulation fell in 2018 to its lowest level since 1940: Total daily newspaper circulation was an estimated 28.6 million for weekday and 30.8 million for Sunday.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Wicked Local

Littleton board taps group to form plan for orchard

LITTLETON -- A panel to explore options for the future of Nagog Hill Orchard has taken shape, with the appointment of two residents along with incumbent members of three town boards. The Select Board voted Oct. 18 to appoint Amy Tarlow Lewis, executive director of Littleton Community Farm, Jennifer Clancy,...
LITTLETON, MA
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Lee wants to oppose the federal vaccine mandate. Here's why.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Bill Lee said he and the Tennessee General Assembly would push back on the federal government vaccine mandate. Back in September, President Joe Biden created a plan where the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would require all employers of 100 or more employees to get their staff vaccinated or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. Private businesses requiring a vaccine must also provide accommodations for qualified religious and medical exemptions, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
HEALTH
Wicked Local

Proposed legislative redistricting would split Concord in two

Concord will likely be split into two House districts under the proposed state redistricting map, complicating elections for local officials. The draft map unveiled last week by the state’s Joint Committee for Redistricting aims to increase opportunities for minority candidates to win election to the Legislature by creating four new incumbent-free districts centered in Chelsea, Brockton, Lawrence and Framingham and increasing the number of districts with a majority-minority populations by 13 beginning with the 2022 elections.
CONCORD, MA
bunewsservice.com

“Food is Medicine” discussed at joint committee meeting on Beacon Hill

BOSTON — State lawmakers heard enthusiastic support earlier this month for a “food is medicine” program that would provide foods tailored to help those with chronic diseases while addressing hunger in the state. A bill sponsored by state Rep. Denise Garlick, D-Needham, and Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, would create a...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy