Meghan King says she bought ‘thousands of dollars’ worth of wedding dresses prior to marrying Cuffe Owens

Meghan O’Toole King has opened up about the planning that went into her and Cuffe Owens’ wedding , revealing that she spent “thousands of dollars” on wedding dresses and tried on each for her partner before choosing her dream outfit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden , married Monday in an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania, which was attended by the president and First Lady Jill Biden .

While speaking with Brides about the occasion, which took place on the front lawn of Owens’ family home, the couple revealed that they enlisted the groom’s family to plan the nuptials, with the newlyweds agreeing that Owens’ mother and sisters “handled those duties remarkably”.

When it came to choosing the wedding dress, King broke from tradition by enlisting the help of her then-future husband, who she said saw her try on numerous dresses.

“I bought thousands of dollars worth of dresses online - everything from traditional gowns to cocktail dresses off the rack. And, breaking from tradition, I tried all of them on for Cuffe to see,” the bride said. “We both found ourselves getting caught up in expectations of tradition with the dress when I just decided to wear what felt most like ‘me.’”

For King, this meant a blazer dress by Rasario, which also happened to be the first dress that she tried on.

“And, it was the first dress I tried on: a mature blazer dress by Rasario from Matches Fashion online,” she continued. “I had my dry cleaner pin back the lapels et voilà! My wedding dress was complete.”

The rest of King’s wedding look followed tradition, however, as she told the outlet that her something borrowed was a pair of diamond studs from her sister and a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps in her favourite colour were her something blue.

King, who shares three children with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds, and Owens, a Los Angeles-based attorney, first met on a dating app, according to the bride.

After texting for a few days, the pair had their first phone conversation, which lasted five hours and which ended with Owens booking a flight to come meet King.

“By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks,” the former reality TV star recalled.