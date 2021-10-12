Stoneridege Dr and Maplecrest St. Boil Water Notice

Due to a water line break, that occurred on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Texarkana, Texas ID 0190004 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).