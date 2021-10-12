CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Stoneridege Dr and Maplecrest St. Boil Water Notice

By Press Release
txktoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a water line break, that occurred on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Texarkana, Texas ID 0190004 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

txktoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Government
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Boiling#Drinking Water#Public Water System#Rolling Boil
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy