WHEELING — Wheeling city officials are moving forward with legislation to put financing in place for the construction of the planned Market Street Parking Garage. This week, members of Wheeling City Council are scheduled to hear a first reading of an ordinance to finance the cost of the new parking garage at the corner of Market and 11th streets through the issuance of lease revenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $19.5 million.

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO