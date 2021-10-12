We Tested the Outdoor Voices Snacks Leggings, and We Legit Adventured Anywhere Hands-Free
When someone says "pockets," our ears perk up no matter what the product is. So it's no secret our shopping team was super excited to learn about the launch of the brand-new Outdoor Voices Snacks 7/8 Legging ($118). The design includes a mini backpack, shirt loops, and of course, cleverly placed pockets. So whether you need a snack on a long hike, or you want to carry all your belongings with you for a day of errands, these ultra versatile leggings are going to be your new BFF.www.popsugar.com
