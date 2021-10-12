CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic Finally Admits Among Us Inspired Fortnite Impostor Mode

By Ryan Stevens
culturedvultures.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Epic recently revealed the new Impostors mode for Fortnite, in which players supposedly on the same team try to figure out who’s a treacherous member in their midst, it drew a lot of comparisons to Innersloth’s Among Us, even from Innersloth themselves. Epic have finally confirmed the, shall we...

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Nightfair' is a fan-made mode that turns 'Fortnite' into 'Dead By Daylight'

Dead By Daylight might be the king of the asymmetrical horror genre, but fans of Fornite are putting their spin on the formula. Nightfair is a free Fortnite mode that transforms the battle royale into something resembling Behavior Interactive’s Dead By Daylight. Six survivor players have to outrun another player hunting them inside a big spooky theme park. Well, “spooky” is being generous as this mode maintains Fornite’s kid-friendly visuals. You don’t repair generators to escape like in Dead By Daylight either, but rather, coin-collecting is how the survivors escape.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best gaming Halloween costumes | Among Us, Fortnite, and more

As Halloween approaches, it’s time to start scouring the internet to find the most creative and fun costumes to wear during this fashion-fun holiday. And what better way to show your love of video games than by dressing up as your favorite gaming character, game, or peripheral? It’s Halloween, so be the gaming character you love instead of controlling it! It’s not every day that we receive compliments for walking around dressed as a Mortal Kombat ninja, a Final Fantasy boss, or a fan-favorite controller.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

A Fortnite Movie could be under consideration at Epic Games

Reports and rumours have been flying around for a while now, but it looks like we're getting closer to a Fortnite movie becoming a reality sometime in the near future. Initially being reported by The Information (and then without a paywall by Eurogamer), Epic's move towards entertainment is an attempt to bolster revenue, alongside crossovers, while mobile earnings struggle.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impostor
NME

‘Fortnite’ acknowledges ‘Among Us’ in the latest update

‘Fortnite’ from Epic Games continues to be one of the biggest titles the industry has ever seen. Just when you think you’ve played enough, something will change and drag you back in, and one such addition to ‘Fortnite’ was called Imposters, and let’s be polite and say that it drew some… comparisons to another very popular game out there.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Fortnite Finally Admits What We Always Suspected

Epic Games has finally admitted that the mega-popular "Among Us" inspired the Imposters game mode in "Fortnite." In a tweet announcing the game's v18.20 update, the company actually directly referenced "Among Us" as an inspiration, going so far as to tag the game's official Twitter account. The update's official Epic...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

A Fortnite and Among Us collaboration seems to be in the works

Fornite and Among Us may get some sort of crossover event soon, according to a tweet thread between both games’ official Twitter accounts. The news comes after Epic Games officially gave Among Us credit for inspiring its Impostors mode. Earlier this year, Epic Games announced that it would add a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
96krock.com

The Fortnite Movie: Help Us All

The horror timeline could become a reality as Epic games is toying with the idea of a Fortnite movie. Also, we give a brief review of the day at Worlds. And we ask will McDonalds be the one to get Nintendo to capitulate on esports. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

After Adding A Social Deduction Mode To Fortnite, Epic Games And Among Us Could Be Partnering Up

Remember back in August when Innersloth, the developer of the hit social deduction game Among Us, took notice of the latest Fortnite update that clearly took some inspiration from their title? We sure do! Some "among" the Innersloth team noticed, too. Epic was pretty hush on the whole "inspiration" thing back then, but that silence was broken today when the two companies appeared to mend the fence and stop calling the other "sus" on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Movie Could Be in the Works as Epic Launches Entertainment Division

Fortnite has become not only one of the biggest games of all time, but it is now stretching into other venues of entertainment as well. Between the constant movie crossovers and now clothing crossovers as well, it seems there is no real end in sight for how far Fortnite can reach. This has become even more evident as the rumor mill is now in action about the possibility of a Fortnite movie coming to fruition. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the creative juices are definitely flowing over at Epic, and with the recent news involving the company, it’s clear something big is in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Epic Games to work with “Among Us” creator on future project

Epic Games is working with "Among Us" creator Innersloth on something new, after finally acknowledging the indie developer's influence on its Impostors mode in "Fortnite." Why it matters: It's the first time Epic has publicly conceded the game's clear similarities to Innersloth's breakout hit, in which players attempt to complete tasks while rooting out a traitor in their midst.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Fortnite meets Among Us in latest crossover

In a shocking turn of events, Fortnite will cross over with Among Us in the near future. It’ll take place in Fortnite’s new Impostors Mode, which was a not-so-subtle tribute to the beloved social game. What started as an innocuous Twitter conversation between the Fornite and Among Us accounts might now be the latest triple-A crossover to land on Fortnite. We’ve got all the details on the Fortnite and Among Us crossover, so you can prepare for the mega-event.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Epic Games is reportedly considering making a Fortnite film

Epic Games is reportedly considering making a Fortnite film. According to The Information (paywall), Fortnite movie discussions form part of a wider conversation at Epic about the possibility of launching an entertainment division focused on scripted video programming. The site’s sources claim Epic is exploring new ways to grow its...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fortnite Trying to Make Up for Copying Among Us - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Epic Games appears to have buried the hatchet with Innersloth. In a new post on Twitter, the official Fortnite account joked about how Among Us "inspired us" and teased a collaboration with Innersloth. "Big fans!" Fortnite's account wrote. "We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?" The Among Us account responded enthusiastically, asking that Fortnite have "ur Agents contact our Cremates." So it sounds like the new partnership is set. Expect an announcement soon. Microsoft has revealed two new limited-edition Xbox Series X consoles featuring classic cartoon characters to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The first is a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed console, and SpongeBob fits perfectly with the boxy shape of the Series X. The second features Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with "Turtle Power" written on the side of the console. The consoles also each come with controllers featuring the designs of the characters. Players have discovered a sequence-breaking moment in Metroid Dread that allows you to instantly defeat one of its early bosses if you find one of Samus' upgrades earlier than intended. Max has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Epic Games has credited Innersloth for Fortnite's Among Us-style game mode

In the latest blog post regarding Fortnite's v18.20 update, Epic Games has credited Among Us developer Innersloth for the inspiration behind the battle royale game’s Imposters mode. There was no doubt that Fortnite’s latest game mode, Imposters, was inspired by the popular Innersloth title, Among Us. So much so in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Epic Confirms Among Us Inspiration and Announces Collaboration

The dispute between InnerSloth - creators of Among Us - and Epic Games has come to an end. The creators of Fortnite proposed a cooperation between the two companies and officially admitted what they were inspired by while designing the Impostors mode. In August, the Impostors mode, heavily inspired by...
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

Epic Games Is Adding A Fortnite Feature Players Have Been Asking For

Epic Games has released the v18.20 update for Fortnite Battle Royale on October 12. As soon as the 4 AM update was released, leakers have released some interesting information about it. It turns out that Epic Games has added annual refund tokens to the game, which is amazing!. This is...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy