TAKE FIVE: Dragons, Wampus Cats renew rivalry

Five things to watch for this week in the world of Southwest La. prep sports. 1 Hooper Trophy: One of the area’s best rivalries, the Hooper Trophy series between Leesville and DeRidder, takes place this week with the Wampus Cats hosting the Dragons. Last year’s game was not held due to COVID. This year, both teams enter in good form, with each team on a two-game winning streak. Two of the area’s top running backs, Caleb Gallashaw (757 yards, 7 TD) of Leesville and Ronnie Crosby (896 yards, 8 TD) of DeRidder, will feature prominently. Leesville won three straight in the series from 2016 to 2018, while DeRidder won the last meeting 24-21 in 2019. Jose Mijares kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give the Dragons a 10-7 lead.