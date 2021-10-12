Texas High School Senior Named Commended Student in 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program
Texas High School 2022 senior, Doug Kyles, has been named a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT)txktoday.com
