Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam? We’re doing our best to remain hopeful about Dr. Sharpe’s long-term future. However, we do still have some concerns. What’s the primary one at present? The fact that Sharpe is still talking about leaving — she and Max are both technically hoping to go across the ocean and kick off a life elsewhere. We do think he still wants that, but there’s something about the Dr. Fuentes storyline that makes us concerned that Max will stay. If that happens, will Sharpe still leave? We got a major tease of this very thing at the end of the episode tonight, as Max threatened to stay in order to ensure that Fuentes would not destroy everything that he worked so hard to build there.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 HOURS AGO