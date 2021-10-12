CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ga. police recruit dies after medical emergency during training

By The Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A police recruit in suburban Atlanta died Tuesday after becoming lethargic and confused during physical training, police said. Gwinnett County Police Department recruit 41-year-old Ronald Donat, of Stockbridge, became lethargic about 45 minutes into the first class of the day, department spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said in a news release. Supervisors told him to rest, but he tried to continue and looked confused, she said.

