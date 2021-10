Unite Williamson, which was founded in the wake of a mass shooting in South Carolina, will hold its fourth annual prayer breakfast Saturday morning at 9. Like it was last year and out of caution for safety and wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually. The half-hour program can be viewed on the city of Franklin’s YouTube page and the Facebook page for Unite Williamson, and will also be archived for future viewings.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO