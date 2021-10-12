CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders, Emmerdale, Corrie and Hollyoaks to crossover for special episodes highlighting climate change

By Tina Campbell
 8 days ago
The UK’s biggest soaps and continuing dramas are set to make TV history by featuring crossover storylines highlighting the issue of climate change.

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will join forces for the first time with Doctors, Casualty and Holby City also on board.

It has taken months of planning, but events will play out on screen from November 1 - the same week as world leaders meet to discuss claimate change at the COP26 conference.

All seven shows taking part have filmed scenes or will have references to climate change.

Fans can also expect to see some characters popping up in rival programmes, as well as “nods” and references to other shows.

The mastermind behind it all is Emmerdal executive producer, Jane Hudson.

Speaking about the landmark TV event, she said: “Never before have all five soaps and both continuing dramas come together and united in telling one story. And we certainly haven’t seen characters pop up in other shows before.

“This is a real treat for our audiences, whilst also allowing us to get across a very important message.”

Exact details are being kept underwraps for the moment, but a few nuggets have been teased, such as a Hollyoaks character will be making a visit to EastEnders and Emmerdale characters will be discussing something happening in Casualty while at The Woolpack.

Villagers in Hollyoaks will also hear about events happening in Holby City.

IN THIS ARTICLE
