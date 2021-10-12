Breaux Bridge—Teche Center for the Arts is proud to present the 7th Annual Treble on the Teche Music, Arts, and Culture Camp. Renowned musician and teacher Brazos Huval, camp coordinator, has gathered accomplished musicians and artists in Acadiana to teach area youth at this camp. Each day will consist of classes from a variety of disciplines (music, art, and Louisiana French culture). Students can learn percussion, accordion, guitar, keyboard, and fiddle. Lunch will be provided by area restaurants. Treble on the Teche is a unique opportunity for students, musicians, artists, volunteers, and the community to share our rich and diverse Cajun and Creole culture.