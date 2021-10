One of the features that make laptop computers so appealing is the fact that they are portable. With a laptop you are free to roam where you want to. A laptop with a wireless internet connection gives you the ability to work in any room in the house and even beyond. With a laptop you have the freedom to leave your home (or office) entirely and still have the full blown computer power that you would expect to have with a desktop machine. And with free wireless “hot spots” popping up all over the place the possibilities are endless – you can get the same amount of work done that you would expect to get done if you were confined to a desk all day from places like coffee shops, airports, the lobby of a fine hotel or even (if you live in a gated community) down at the clubhouse by the pool!

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO