Windows 11 started rolling out well over a week ago (check out our review here), but due to the staggered nature of distribution, it may not be available to everyone just yet and will slowly start to show up for supported PCs over the next few months. There are ways to skip the queue, but before you do that, it is important to understand what changes you can expect with Microsoft's latest OS refresh. This is exactly what we've been discussing in our ongoing Closer Look series over the past couple of months.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO