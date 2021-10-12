ON THE MOVE: Reno-based NCJFCJ names Colorado District Judge Victor Reyes (Ret.) as Judge-in-Residence.
• The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has named Colorado District Judge Victor Reyes (Ret.) as Judge-in-Residence. As the NCJFCJ’s Judge-in-Residence, Reyes will work extensively on curriculum development across judicial engagement and education projects including comprehensive technical assistance to judges, judicial wellness and mindfulness and family violence and domestic relations issues on a national level.businesspress.vegas
