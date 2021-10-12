CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

ON THE MOVE: Reno-based NCJFCJ names Colorado District Judge Victor Reyes (Ret.) as Judge-in-Residence.

Cover picture for the article• The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has named Colorado District Judge Victor Reyes (Ret.) as Judge-in-Residence. As the NCJFCJ’s Judge-in-Residence, Reyes will work extensively on curriculum development across judicial engagement and education projects including comprehensive technical assistance to judges, judicial wellness and mindfulness and family violence and domestic relations issues on a national level.

