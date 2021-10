Sportsbooks pairing up with pro sports teams is nothing new. With the increasingly growing culture of sports betting, thanks to the spreading legalization across the U.S., teams are seeing major opportunities in partnering with leading sportsbooks. For example, FanDuel, one of the top sportsbooks in the country, recently paired with the Phoenix Suns on a multi-year partnership, which will include a full FanDuel Sportsbook betting in the team’s FootPrint Center. DraftKings, another major player in sports betting, has been very active in NBA partnerships, making deals with the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers. Well, another pro basketball team is getting ready for a sportsbook partnership for a platform that hasn’t even launched yet. Let’s take a look at the new betting partner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO