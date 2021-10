To be sure, no one heads to the airport with the sole intent of grabbing breakfast, lunch, or dinner. But if you do find yourself grazing for more than just snacks as you’re waiting for a flight (or, say, after getting stranded at the airport thanks to a rash of flight cancellations), it’s nice to hang out at an airport that delivers a palate-pleasing menu of food options.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO