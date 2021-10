Winter showed up a little early this week and I want to give a HUGE thank you to every man and woman that was out early clearing the roads, parking lots and sidewalks. It's an incredibly tough job, takes hours to complete and it seems no one is ever happy. So, THANK YOU for a job well done and we'll continue to pass along these thanks throughout the fall/winter!

CASPER, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO