They are suggesting that rather than have all three leagues C-USA, AAC, and Sunbelt fly all over the same territory that they work on an agreement to regionalize into 3 conference made up of all the teams from the 3 leagues. This would probably create opportunities for some independents to join in. So far AAC and Sunbelt say no, but they are willing to listen.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO