Bare-footed neighbor helps woman escape burning home after plane crash, video shows

SANTEE, Calif. (KSWB) — Michael Keeley was working in his home Monday when he heard the crash. Too severe to be a firework, it rumbled his house and forced him to his feet. “I heard a neighbor yell, ‘A plane just crashed,'” said Keeley, who works as a San Diego County probation officer. “So, I turned and looked. I live just west of here, three houses down. I saw the smoke and I just took off running. I’m in bare feet, but I don’t care. I just took off running.”