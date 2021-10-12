CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milan, WI

Italian gaming group Sisal files for IPO on Milan Stock Exchange

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italian gaming group Sisal said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to list its shares on the Milan Stock Exchange. Sisal, which was bought by CVC Capital Partners in 2016, said IPO would consist of shares sold by the private equity firm.

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
ElectronicsWeekly.com

GloFo files to raise $2.6bn in IPO

GlobalFoundries has filed with the US SEC to IPO on the Nasdaq. GloFo is to sell 33 million shares and major shareholder Mubadala is to sell 22 million shares for between $42 and $47 a share in an attempt to raise $2.6 billion. If $47 is achieved that would put...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Fitch analyst says Apollo provided more clarity on Athene integration

Fitch analyst Dafina Dunmore said Apollo Global Management caught Wall Street's attention on Tuesday when it projected it'll double its assets under management to $1 trillion and also provided specifics about the benefits of its pending combination with insurance annuities specialist Athene Holding Ltd. . "A one trillion number is hard to ignore...also the stock has had somewhat of a discount because of a lack of understanding of the synergies with Athene," Dunmore told MarketWatch. Apollo provided clarity on the economics of its relationship with Athene going forward, including the benefits of charging origination fees on the total amount...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Pinterest stock rockets after report says company has held merger talks with PayPal

Shares of Pinterest Inc. are up 11% in midday trading Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that PayPal Holdings Inc. has approached the company about a potential deal. PayPal shares are off about 3% in Wednesday trading. The Bloomberg story, which cited multiple unnamed sources, said that the companies have discussed a takeout price of roughly $70 a share for Pinterest. The stock recently changed hands at $61.76. Pinterest shares were briefly halted for volatility but have resumed trading. Representatives from PayPal and Pinterest didn't immediately provide comment to MarketWatch.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Milan, WI
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
MARKETS
AFP

WeWork back to Wall Street, two years after fiasco

WeWork's financial woes and aborted IPO made headlines in 2019, but two years later the office-sharing giant is returning to Wall Street after seeking to renew itself in response to the pandemic. Those larger firms represent a little more than half of WeWork's clientele, compared to 42 percent at the end of 2019.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
TechCrunch

Inside Expensify’s IPO filing

GitLab, for example, went public last week. The DevOps giant raised its price range, priced above that interval and then shot higher once shares began to trade. It’s a great time to go public for tech companies with growth stories. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS
CNN

Hertz files for a new IPO

New York (CNN Business) — Hertz is going public again. The rental car company, which filed for bankruptcy early in the pandemic and emerged on June 30, has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. The company signaled its plans for the IPO in...
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Stronghold digital mining files for $100M IPO

Stronghold has filed the S-1 form to go public with an estimated 100 million dollars IPO. Stronghold will list its A-stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under SDIG. Strongholds Digital, a mining company, could soon list around six million shares for an IPO on Nasdaq. With the recent craze in crypto, it’s an exciting time for Stronghold. Their IPO has been planning on pricing up 5,882,352 shares from $16-$18 per share. The average proposed price puts this at around 100 million dollars.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Cvc Capital Partners#Italian#Reuters#The Milan Stock Exchange#The Uk National Lottery#Intercos#Ariston Thermo#Eni#Deutsche Bank Equita Sim
dailyhodl.com

Stock Exchange Files for Bitwise Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund

A widely known stock exchange is getting in the Bitcoin (BTC) game after filing for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). NYSE Arca just filed for a physically backed Bitcoin ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Alongside Bitcoin index provider Bitwise, NYSE Arca is pursuing a Bitcoin ETF...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Milan Laser hair removal company files to go public

Milan Laser Inc., the profitable Nebraska-based laser hair removal company, has filed to go public. The company has not yet determined how many shares it will offering in its initial public offering, the expected pricing of the IPO or the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO. The company did said it have three classes of common stock. The Class A shares to offered in the IPO will have one per share, while Class B and Class C shares will initially have 10 votes. The company expects its shares to list on the NYSE under the ticker...
BEAUTY & FASHION
investmentu.com

Udemy IPO: EdTech Unicorn Filing Information for Investors

Paperwork for the Udemy IPO is now public for investors. The online learning platform is going public on the Nasdaq under the ticket UDMY. Let’s look at the details…. Eren Bali, Oktay Caglar and Gagan Biyani founded Udemy in 2010. The three partnered together to achieve a common goal: make quality education accessible to all. The solution was to develop an online learning platform targeted at students and professionals.
MARKETS
94.3 Jack FM

Italian tech startup MotorK eyes $175 million Amsterdam IPO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Italian software company MotorK said on Thursday it aimed to raise 150 million euros ($175 million) with an initial public offering (IPO) of shares on the Amsterdam stock exchange before the end of this year. MotorK offers a software platform for car dealers to help them manage...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Digital wine club Winc files IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Digital wine club Winc is going public, filing an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WBEV." The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $14 and...
RETAIL
Fortune

This Pennsylvania Bitcoin miner just filed for a massive IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Even when Bitcoin was selling at $47,000 in mid-September, “mining” the world’s leading cryptocurrency ranked as probably the most world’s most lucrative legal enterprise. The Bitcoin picture provided a business school-worthy case study in how the combination of soaring prices and barriers to entry were leading to astounding profitability for the entrenched players. By September, Bitcoin was selling for over four times the $11,000 it fetched a year earlier, when the industry was already making good money. But a crackdown in China and a severe shortage of the semiconductors used in mining computers rendered the industry a lot less competitive, handing a bigger share of the market, and far fatter profits, to the established producers that already had plenty of machines, and just kept minting coins.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tire Business

Sentury Tire completes IPO; stock trading on Shenzhen Exchange

SHENZHEN, China — The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has begun listing Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.'s stock, making Sentury the 10th Chinese tire company to be publicly listed. The company's stock began trading on Sept. 11, under the stock code 002984, with an issue price of 18.96 Yuan/share ($2.95) and an issue price-earnings ratio of 16.6 times, Sentury said.
ECONOMY
Money Morning

When to Buy GitLab Stock After the IPO

GitLab stock could hit the public exchange any day now. The company wants to raise $624 million on 1.98 million shares priced between $55 and $60. Whether or not you buy GitLab IPO shares right away may depend on whether the stock falls into that range. But regardless, it presents a buy opportunity at some point for anyone interested in the digital transformation taking place in the business world.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy