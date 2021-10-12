Lawsuit says South Carolina redistricting is taking too long

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two civil rights groups are suing South Carolina, saying state lawmakers are taking too long to draw new maps for U.S. and state House districts. Candidates are required to file to run for the 2022 races by the end of March, but time is running out for potential candidates to research the new districts and settle any lawsuits asking judges to decide if the new maps are fair, according to the suit. It was filed Tuesday by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People with assistance from the American Civil Liberties Union.