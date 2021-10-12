CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human skull found in desert area in Golden Valley, Arizona

By Greg Haas
 8 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A human skull was found Sunday morning in a desert area in Golden Valley, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

A person hiking in the area near Laguna Road and Pioneer Drive found the skull and a search found several other bones, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s Office.

Golden Valley is just west of Kingman, and about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

The remains were taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for a determination on the cause of death.

