Every year starting on September 15th, individuals from all cultural backgrounds come together to celebrate National Latinx Heritage Month. It is a time to recognize and remember Latin American culture and history in the United States. The month of September is historically significant in many Latin American countries as it represents the time in which they gained independence. The celebration lasts until October 15th, and it is in honor of Americans who trace their lineage to Central or South America and Spanish-speaking Caribbean Nations in the US. As a proud Latina woman with Venezuelan roots, this celebratory period means so much to me.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO