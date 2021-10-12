Man arrested in Florida in 2020 killing of Manchester man

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the killing of a Manchester man last year, authorities said Tuesday.

The Manchester Police Department and other law enforcement agencies started investigating the disappearance of Zakhi Charabaty, 42, in March of last year after he was last seen at his Manchester residence. His body was recovered in July of 2020 in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Anderson Pereira for first-degree murder. Pereira, 42, was recently found and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Kissimmee, Florida, the New Hampshire attorney general and Manchester police chief said.

It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney. He was being held in Florida while awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.