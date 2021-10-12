Police say Lincoln man killed when motorcycle hits curb

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed when his bike hit a curb and threw him on a Lincoln street, police there said.

The crash happened Monday night near a roundabout in northwestern Lincoln, police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old man’s motorcycle hit a curb as he approached the roundabout.

Police and paramedics tried to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.