CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Police say Lincoln man killed when motorcycle hits curb

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed when his bike hit a curb and threw him on a Lincoln street, police there said.

The crash happened Monday night near a roundabout in northwestern Lincoln, police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old man’s motorcycle hit a curb as he approached the roundabout.

Police and paramedics tried to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Man faces charges in Dallas apartment explosion

DALLAS (AP) — A man suspected of causing an apartment explosion in Dallas that injured seven people, including four firefighters, is facing several felony charges. Police said Tuesday that Phillip Dankins, 28, faces seven counts of deadly conduct, according to The Dallas Morning News. They said in a statement that Dankins was associated with the Sept. 29 explosion but declined to provide details.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty in shooting death in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to killing another man during a struggle last year. Thorne McKendrick pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Michael Brown outside an east Kansas City home, according to the Jackson County prosecutor’s office.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Accidents
The Associated Press

Body found in North Carolina river for second time in month

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A body has been found in a North Carolina river, the second such instance in just under three weeks, police said. The Asheville Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday that the body of Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, of Asheville was found on Monday in the Swannanoa River. Police believe foul play was involved, but provided no additional details.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

620K+
Followers
333K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy