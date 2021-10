GRASONVILLE — A very grateful parent is giving thanks to the quick thinking and actions of fifth grade Grasonville Elementary teacher Lisbeth Haarhoff. Mom, Suzy Redgraves, said on Sept. 27, Haarhoff came to the rescue of Oakland Redgraves when at lunch he was drinking his bottle of water and placed his cap back on loosely. He then took another sip when the cap shot down his throat causing him to choke and “see dots”. Somehow he managed to tug Haarhoff’s shirt (she was standing right behind him) as he couldn’t talk, Redgraves said. Haarhoff gave Oakland the Heimlich and took him to the school nurse.

