Kingman, AZ

Sheriff’s Office: Remains found in desert in Golden Valley

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

GOLDEN VALEY, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says human remains have been found in the desert in the Golden Valley area west of Kingman.

According to the office, hikers on Sunday called to report coming upon a skull and a subsequent search produced additional bones.

The remains were taken to the county Medical Examiner’s Office for a determination of cause of death, the office said Tuesday.

No additional information was provided.

